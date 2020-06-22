NEW YORK — Joel Schumacher, the eclectic and brazen filmmaker who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” has died. He was 80.
A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer.
A native New Yorker, Schumacher was first a sensation in the fashion world after attending Parsons School of Design and decorating Henri Bendel’s windows.
As a director, he established himself with a string of mainstream films in the 1980s and ’90s.
The success of his first hit, “St. Elmo’s Fire,” with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy not only helped make a name for the Brat Pack but made Schumacher in-demand in Hollywood. He followed it up with 1987’s “The Lost Boys,” with Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman. “Falling Down,” with Michael Douglas as a Los Angeles man whose anger from minute every-day interactions steadily builds in violence, was maybe his most critically acclaimed film.
N.Y. cop caught on video using chokehold ousted
NEW YORK — A New York City police officer, who was removed from duty after he was recorded putting a man in what the police commissioner said was a banned chokehold, once faced criminal charges alleging he pistol-whipped a teenage suspect and broke two of his teeth.
The police department moved quickly to suspend Officer David Afanador without pay after Sunday’s confrontation at Rockaway Beach in Queens.
It’s at least the second time Afanador has been suspended from the force. The officer was sidelined after his 2014 arrest, only to return to duty after a judge acquitted him and his partner of all charges in 2016.
That altercation, which came six weeks after the police chokehold death of Eric Garner, also made news headlines.
Dust from Sahara blankets Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A vast cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.
Air quality across most of the region fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.
The Associated Press
