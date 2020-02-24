fatality:
Appalachian Trail hiker missing since Feb. 14 found dead
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Hiker Eddie Noonkester of Eden, who went missing along a feeder route to the Appalachian Trail in northern Georgia, was found dead Wednesday near Len Foote Hike Inn in Dawson County, news outlets reported.
Noonkester had been missing since Feb. 14 on a “thru-hike.” He may have experienced a medical emergency, authorities said. The cause of death has not been determined.
hollywood-bound:
Ragsdale alum moves up on “American Idol”
The “American Idol” judges were on the fence when High Point native Kay Genyse auditioned in Sunday night’s episode. So judge Katy Perry had Genyse — whose given name is Krishada Genyse Pittman — perform outside for strangers. The two-part audition worked for the Ragsdale High graduate, who heads to the next level of competition in Hollywood. That schedule has not been released.
found:
Person finds dead pit bull in a weighed-down backpack
SUNSET BEACH — Police say that a person fishing off of a pier Saturday found a dead pit bull stuffed inside a backpack.
The Sunset Beach Police Department said the backpack was weighed down with dumbbells. An emaciated black and brown female pit bull had been stuffed inside. The dog appeared to have been in the water for no more than a day or two, police said.
