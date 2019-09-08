FATALITY:
Man dies after being hit trying to cross Wendover Avenue
GREENSBORO — A 76-year-old Virginia man was struck and killed while walking across West Wendover Avenue Saturday afternoon, police said.
Warren Lee Pettis, of Danville, Va., was trying to cross Wendover near Edwardia Drive when he was hit by a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by a 64-year-old Greensboro man, police said in a news release. Pettis was not in a crosswalk at the time, police said.
Pettis was taken to Mose Cone Hospital where he died, police said. The wreck remains under investigation.
threat:
Police say high-schooler posted online threat with guns
A student at Central Davidson High School could face charges after posting a threat online involving an image of guns, authorities said.
Parents told Principal Matt Coloton Saturday evening about a threatening social media post, according to a Davidson County Schools news release. Coloton then contacted his School Resource Officer. After identifying the student suspected of being responsible for the post, the SRO and sheriff’s office officials went to the student’s home.
“We will not tolerate incidents that cause our students or staff to be fearful on our campuses,” said Superintendent Emily Lipe, who worked with Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons during the incident.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will meet with the District Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Services regarding criminal charges, WGHP/FOX8 reported.
death:
Motorcyclist dies after hitting a van parked on roadside
BURLINGTON — A Mebane man died Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into a parked van, police said.
Officers responding to the 1100 block of Anthony Road about 5:10 p.m. Saturday found 59-year-old James Hamilton Little unconscious near his 2019 Indian motorcycle, Burlington police said in a news release. Emergency personnel could not revive him, police said.
Little was northbound on Anthony Road when his motorcycle left the road and hit a parked van, police said. Excessive speed was a contributing factor, police said.
