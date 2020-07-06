fatality:
Woman found shot Sunday night dies from injuries
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman injured by gunfire on Sunday night died Monday morning, police said in a news release.
Officers responding to an aggravated assault call found Suzanne Polastre with gunshot injuries in the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street at 11:35 p.m, police said.
Polastre, 47, was transported to a hospital for treatment and later died from her injuries.
Police did not release any suspect information or additional details.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
covid-19:
Five police officers, two others in department test positive
GREENSBORO — Five officers and two non-sworn employees of the Greensboro Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, police said in a news release Monday.
All of the employees are recovering at home and are doing well, according to the release.
The department is following all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is taking precautions to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to other employees, according to the release.
Testing has been requested for employees who had contact with the COVID-19 positive employees and work spaces and equipment were decontaminated, the department said.
veto:
Gov. Cooper nixes bill for confidentiality in death probes
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a broad health measure late Monday because it contains a provision that addresses the confidentiality of death investigation records.
Opposition to the item has served as a rallying cry for demonstrators for racial justice outside the Executive Mansion for days.
In his veto message, Cooper said the provision could limit transparency in death investigations.
