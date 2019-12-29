shooting:
Girl, 13, ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’ dies
CONCORD — Police on Sunday were trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl outside of a mall.
Concord Police identified the victim as Avenanna Propst of Concord, who authorities say died at the scene Saturday night. Two other male juveniles — ages 15 and 16 — suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police statements.
Officers were responding to a call about a fight outside a Dave & Buster’s at Concord Mills mall when reports of gunfire followed, police said.
Police on Sunday released still photos from security-camera video of someone they say displayed a firearm in the parking lot before the shooting. Witnesses say the man was seen discharging the weapon in the direction of Dave & Buster’s, police said.
Avenanna was an eighth-grader at A.C.E Academy Public Charter School in Harrisburg. “I feel like she didn’t deserve what she had to go through and she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Laila Massey, one of Avenanna’s friends, told WSOC-TV.
stabbing:
Man, 68, found dead Saturday with multiple wounds
BURLINGTON — Deputies found a 68-year-old man stabbed to death Saturday afternoon.
Deputies responded shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call at 5268 George Miles Road, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. They found Edward Eugene Beasley, who had been stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said they have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-670-6777.
charges:
Police say suspect stabbed man during argument
WINSTON-SALEM — A Winston-Salem man sustained multiple stab wounds Saturday night and another man was charged in the incident, police said.
At 8:12 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7700 block of North Point Boulevard. Rashaad Adams, 37, of Bull Run Road, was found in front of a gas station suffering from stab wounds.
Adams is listed in serious but stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical center, police said.
Police determined that Christopher Hendrix, 32, of Ogburn Avenue was a possible suspect. Police believe the incident stemmed from an argument between the two men. Hendrix was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was being held on $250,000 bail.
