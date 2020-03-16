town hall:
U.S. Rep. Walker to host call-in meeting on virus
U.S. Rep Mark Walker of Greensboro is hosting a call-in town hall tonight for residents of the area who want to know more about the new coronavirus threat and what is being done about it.
The Republican congressman from Greensboro is holding the 6 p.m. event via telephone with North Carolina’s emergency management director Mike Sprayberry and Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Sprayberry and Summers will join Walker in providing an update on the response to the pandemic and answering questions. To sign up for the call-in town hall, visit https://walker.house.gov/coronavirus.
update:
May 23 Elton John concert still on his schedule
GREENSBORO — Elton John’s May 23 concert at the Greensboro Coliseum remains on his schedule. But tour dates from March 26 to May 2 will be postponed and rescheduled to 2021.
The Greensboro concert is among those planned from May 22 through July 8 that remain as scheduled, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour announced Monday.
“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the announcement said.
homicide:
Police say man killed woman and later killed himself
THOMASVILLE — A Lexington man fatally shot a woman Monday morning in a Thomasville parking lot and then killed himself two hours later, authorities said.
The shooting happened before 10 a.m. when Thomasville police found Della Leann Elberson, 48, non-responsive in the northeast parking lot of 234 Cedar Lodge Road, police said.
Elberson, who was at work in the Cedar Lodge Market, had earlier walked outside to speak to an acquaintance, Robert William Stanford, 71, of Lexington, police said.
During their conversation, Stanford revealed a handgun, shot Elberson and then left the scene in his pickup, police said.
Elberson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators identified Stanford as the shooter and went to his home on Mountain View Court in Lexington. Shortly after noon, officers and Davidson County sheriff’s deputies confronted Stanford in his driveway, police said. Stanford again revealed a handgun and shot himself. The medical examiner pronounced Stanford dead at the scene.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive for Elberson’s shooting death, police said. Officers are not pursuing any other suspects in this shooting.
meeting:
Zoning Commission to hold regular monthly schedule
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Zoning Commission will hold its Monday evening monthly meeting as scheduled.
A city news release said the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Council Chambers, will also be shown on the Greensboro Television Network.
The public is invited, the news release said, but “city staff is encouraging everyone to be mindful and follow safe hygiene practices.”
The city said that interested people can also email questions and/or comments to staff about agenda items until 4:30 p.m. to be heard by the commission.
The commission is scheduled to hold public hearings on four zoning cases.
MASS MURDER: Sheriff says man killed six relatives, then himselfPITTSBORO — A 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives Sunday in Moncure, a community about 30 miles southwest of Raleigh, then killed himself, authorities said Monday.
Evidence indicates that Larry Don Ray shot and killed the six others before turning the gun on himself, Lt. Sara Pack said in a statement. Ray was found among the dead. The victims were identified as Jeanie Ray, 67; Helen Mason, 93; Ellis Mansfield, 73; Lisa Mansfield, 54; John Paul Sanderford, 41; and Nicole Sanderford, 39.
“To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said in a statement. “There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel as a community in the wake of this terrible event.”
