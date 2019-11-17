ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Louisville 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Bstn College 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Miami 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
NC State 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Syracuse 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Saturday’s results
Virginia 60, Columbia 42
NC State 95, St. Francis Brooklyn 64
Virginia Tech 79, Lehigh 53
Miami 80, Quinnipiac 52
Belmont 100, Boston College 85
Syracuse 89, Seattle 67
Sunday’s games
Clemson 87, Detroit 65
Louisville 87, NC Central 58
Charlotte 67, Wake Forest 65, (OT)
Today’s games
Monmouth at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Alcorn St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Virginia, 7 p.m.
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Saturday’s results
Morgan St. 68, George Washington 64
Morehead St. 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Sunday’s games
N. Kentucky 82, Coppin St. 70
Toledo 112, Howard 68
Louisville 87, NC Central 58
Today’s game
LIU Brooklyn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
NC Central at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Bradley, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Stanford, 10 p.m.
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Furman 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
ETSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UNCG 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
VMI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Saturday’s results
Campbell 87, The Citadel 73
Montana St. 67, UNCG 66
North Alabama 61, Samford 55
Butler 80, Wofford 61
Sunday’s result
VMI 89, UC Davis 84
Today’s games
Appalachian St. at UNCG, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Mercer at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Ashville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Saturday’s results
Campbell 87, The Citadel 73
Dayton 90, Charleston Southern 61
Today’s games
Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Akron, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
High Point at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Longwood at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Gardner-Webb at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Radford at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
CAA
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Delaware 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Willi & Mary 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Charleston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
J. Madison 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Saturday’s results
Old Dominion 76, Northeastern 69
Delaware 81, Lafayette 73
Stephen F. Austin 82, Drexel 67
George Mason 83, James Madison 70
Davidson 87, UNC-Wilmington 49
Today’s game
William & Mary at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Charleston at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Delaware at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
