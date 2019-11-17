ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Louisville 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Virginia 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

Bstn College 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500

Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Clemson 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

Miami 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

NC State 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

Syracuse 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

Saturday’s results

Virginia 60, Columbia 42

NC State 95, St. Francis Brooklyn 64

Virginia Tech 79, Lehigh 53

Miami 80, Quinnipiac 52

Belmont 100, Boston College 85

Syracuse 89, Seattle 67

Sunday’s games

Clemson 87, Detroit 65

Louisville 87, NC Central 58

Charlotte 67, Wake Forest 65, (OT)

Today’s games

Monmouth at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Alcorn St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Virginia, 7 p.m.

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

SC State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Howard 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Saturday’s results

Morgan St. 68, George Washington 64

Morehead St. 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Sunday’s games

N. Kentucky 82, Coppin St. 70

Toledo 112, Howard 68

Louisville 87, NC Central 58

Today’s game

LIU Brooklyn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

NC Central at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Bradley, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Coppin St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Stanford, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Furman 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

ETSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

UNCG 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

W. Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Wofford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Samford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

VMI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Saturday’s results

Campbell 87, The Citadel 73

Montana St. 67, UNCG 66

North Alabama 61, Samford 55

Butler 80, Wofford 61

Sunday’s result

VMI 89, UC Davis 84

Today’s games

Appalachian St. at UNCG, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Mercer at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Longwood 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

UNC-Ashville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Saturday’s results

Campbell 87, The Citadel 73

Dayton 90, Charleston Southern 61

Today’s games

Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Akron, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

High Point at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Gardner-Webb at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Radford at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

CAA

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Delaware 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000

Willi & Mary 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Charleston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

J. Madison 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Northeastern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Elon 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Drexel 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Saturday’s results

Old Dominion 76, Northeastern 69

Delaware 81, Lafayette 73

Stephen F. Austin 82, Drexel 67

George Mason 83, James Madison 70

Davidson 87, UNC-Wilmington 49

Today’s game

William & Mary at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Charleston at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Delaware at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

