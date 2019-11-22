ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Bstn College 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .662
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Syracuse 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Florida St. 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Thursday’s results
Miami 74, Missouri St. 70
Pittsburgh 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
Clemson 87, Alabama A&M 51
Notre Dame 64, Toledo 62, OT
Duke 87, California 52
Friday’s games
Florida 78, Miami 58
Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70
Duke 81, Georgetown 73
Today’s games
Virginia at UMass, noon
Bucknell at Syracuse, noon
DePaul at Boston College, noon
UALR at NC State, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (N.Y.) at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.
TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Thursday’s results
Oklahoma 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Marshall 91, Howard 63
Friday’s games
Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48
NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54
Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58
Norfolk St. at Northwestern
SC State at Vanderbilt
Today’s games
Florida A&M at Seton Hall, noon
Bethune-Cookman at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at ETSU, 2 p.m.
Howard at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
Cornell at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s game
NC A&T at E. Michigan, noon
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Furman 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
ETSU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UNCG 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Samford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
VMI 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Thursday’s results
W. Carolina 96, Jacksonville 94, 2OT
South Florida 69, Wofford 55
Today’s games
Delaware St. at ETSU, 2 p.m.
Troy at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at Marist, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s games
W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Ash. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Thursday’s result
Tennessee Tech 61, Winthrop 58
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57
South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69
Bradley 70, Radford 61
Today’s games
Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.
Youngstown St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Quinnipiac, 6:30 p.m.
Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
CAA
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Delaware 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Charleston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Will & Mary 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
J.Madison 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Towson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Thursday’s results
Xavier 73, Towson 51
Stanford 81, William & Mary 50
Hofstra 88, UCLA 78
Friday’s games
Cleveland St. 47, at UNC-Wilmington 46
Buffalo 76, Towson 73
Today’s games
UNC-Wilmington at FIU, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Elon, 4 p.m.
