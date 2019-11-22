ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Virginia 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Bstn College 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667

Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667

Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000

Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833

Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800

NC State 0 1 .000 4 1 .800

Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .662

Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600

Syracuse 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

Florida St. 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

Thursday’s results

Miami 74, Missouri St. 70

Pittsburgh 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

Clemson 87, Alabama A&M 51

Notre Dame 64, Toledo 62, OT

Duke 87, California 52

Friday’s games

Florida 78, Miami 58

Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70

Duke 81, Georgetown 73

Today’s games

Virginia at UMass, noon

Bucknell at Syracuse, noon

DePaul at Boston College, noon

UALR at NC State, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (N.Y.) at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

SC State 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

NC Central 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Howard 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

Thursday’s results

Oklahoma 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

Marshall 91, Howard 63

Friday’s games

Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48

NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54

Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58

Norfolk St. at Northwestern

SC State at Vanderbilt

Today’s games

Florida A&M at Seton Hall, noon

Bethune-Cookman at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 2 p.m.

Howard at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

Cornell at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s game

NC A&T at E. Michigan, noon

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Furman 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

ETSU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

UNCG 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

Mercer 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Samford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

Wofford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

VMI 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Thursday’s results

W. Carolina 96, Jacksonville 94, 2OT

South Florida 69, Wofford 55

Today’s games

Delaware St. at ETSU, 2 p.m.

Troy at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Hampton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

UNC-Ash. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

High Point 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Thursday’s result

Tennessee Tech 61, Winthrop 58

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57

South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69

Bradley 70, Radford 61

Today’s games

Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.

Youngstown St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Quinnipiac, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

CAA

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Delaware 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000

Charleston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Will & Mary 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

J.Madison 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

Elon 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Towson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

Thursday’s results

Xavier 73, Towson 51

Stanford 81, William & Mary 50

Hofstra 88, UCLA 78

Friday’s games

Cleveland St. 47, at UNC-Wilmington 46

Buffalo 76, Towson 73

Today’s games

UNC-Wilmington at FIU, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Elon, 4 p.m.

