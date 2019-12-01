ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750

Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750

Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600

Bstn College 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500

Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875

Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 1 .875

Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857

Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 2 .714

Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714

NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714

Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

Saturday’s results

Richmond 64, Boston College 44

Florida St. 63, Purdue 60, OT

Sunday’s games

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 67

Wake Forest at Arizona

Today’s games

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

Coppin St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

SC State 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

NC Central 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

Howard 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

Saturday’s results

Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45

Mount St. Mary’s 73, Howard 56

Coastal Carolina 92, Delaware St. 77

Sunday’s results

Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Today’s games

NC Central at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

UNCG 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750

ETSU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875

Furman 0 0 .000 7 1 .875

W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714

Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Mercer 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Samford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

Wofford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

VMI 0 1 .000 3 6 .333

Saturday’s results

Chattanooga 63, Jacksonville St. 60

UNCG 65, Georgetown 61

ETSU 67, UALR 63

Louisiana Tech 78, Samford 57

Sunday’s result

Canisius 76, Mercer 66

Today’s games

Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750

UNC-Ashe. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Hampton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

Charl.n Sthrn 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Saturday’s results

Charlotte 83, SC-Upstate 47

Campbell 51, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Sunday’s result

Campbell 58, North Dakota 56

Today’s game

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Missouri, 8 p.m.

CAA

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Delaware 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000

J. Madison 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Will & Mary 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

Charleston 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Drexel 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Northeastern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Towson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

Elon 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

Saturday’s results

UMBC 85, Drexel 60

Buffalo 88, William & Mary 77

James Madison 99, East Carolina 89

Sunday’s results

Hofstra 91 Holy Cross 69

UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56

Towson at Cornell, PPD

Stanford 72, UNC-Wilmington 54

Today’s games

Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments