ORLEANS, Mass. — A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.
Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it “gave us a pretty good scare.”
His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.
Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.
Concert cancelled over concern for bird nests
CHICAGO — A Chicago beachfront music festival set for August has been cancelled following concerns about its impact on endangered shorebirds.
Organizers of Mamby on the Beach say the Aug. 23-24 festival was canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control,” including two federally-protected piping plovers nesting on Montrose Beach.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Chicago Ornithological Society says the two piping plovers nesting there have hatched at least three eggs.
Up to 20,000 people were expected each day of the festival, which featured acts from various musical genres.
The small shorebird is on a number of state endangered species lists and is listed as threatened at the federal level.
Jill Niland of the Montrose Lakefront Coalition had pushed for cancellation. She says it’s “much better for the plovers.”
Festival organizers say tickets will be refunded.
Wildfires in Portugal
have injured 20 people
LISBON, Portugal — About 1,800 firefighters were struggling to contain wildfires in central Portugal that have already injured 20 people, including eight firefighters, authorities said Sunday.
The fires broke out Saturday across three fronts in the district of Castelo Branco, about 125 miles northeast of Lisbon, the capital, Portugal’s Civil Protection Agency said.
Firefighters were being supported by 19 firefighting aircraft and hundreds of vehicles.
It’s the first major bout of wildfires in Portugal this year. State broadcaster RTP televised images of flames consuming wooded areas of the rural region that has seen recurrent wildfires in Portugal’s hot, dry summer months.