In this photo taken in October 2018, wildlife technician Jordan Hazan records data in a lab in Corvallis, Ore., from a male barred owl he shot earlier in the night. The raptor was killed as part of a controversial experiment by the U.S. government to test whether the northern spotted owl’s rapid decline in the Pacific Northwest can be stopped by killing its larger and more aggressive East Coast cousin, the barred owl, which now outnumber spotted owls in many areas of the native bird’s historic range.