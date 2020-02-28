HIGH POINT Dusty Donaldson’s office walls are covered with images of smiling individuals all connected by one common factor, and that’s hope.
These are the people Donaldson has met over the past decade who have all been affected by lung cancer. Donaldson, a lung cancer survivor, spreads awareness about the disease though her own nonprofit LiveLung, which she established in 2010. Her office is based in High Point.
“I wanted to be an advocate as long as I could be,” Donaldson said. “There’s just not as many advocates (for lung cancer) because there’s not as many survivors.”
The mission of LiveLung is to share potentially lifesaving information to the public and offer support to anyone battling this type of cancer.
As Donaldson transitioned from a career in journalism and public relations to lung cancer advocacy, she soon realized that it’s a disease that can touch any life.
One photograph in Donaldson’s office is of Abby Wilson from Macon, Ga. who was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer at the age of 9 and died at 19. While Wilson had a rare case of pediatric cancer, the National Cancer Society has noted studies showing women ages 30 to 49 being diagnosed with lung cancer more often than men.
“A lot of young women are being diagnosed — very healthy, very active women who are getting diagnosed with lung cancer with no known risk factors,” Donaldson said. “It’s very troubling.”
Fortunately, positive news broke early this year. In January, the National Cancer Society reported that cancer death rates dropped approximately 29% from 1991 to 2017, citing improvement in lung cancer survival statistics as a main contributor. During that same time period, lung cancer deaths fell 51% for men and 26% for women.
Thanks to improvements in screenings and cancer treatment, progress is being made, according to Donaldson.
“I was diagnosed in 2005, and the five-year survival rate was 15 percent,” Donaldson said. “We’re pushing 20 percent now but it’s not good enough. We have so much farther to go.”
The National Cancer Society states that lung cancer is still considered the deadliest — making up nearly one-quarter of all cancer deaths.
Despite that fact, Donaldson says lung cancer research is severely underfunded. In 2019, Congress approved $14 million in lung cancer research. In comparison, prostate and breast cancer research each received $100 million or more.
Donaldson said that while $14 million seems like a lot of money to most, it’s not much when it comes to cancer research. She admitted that the disparity in federal funding can feel demoralizing but it’s what compels her to educate every person she meets.
“The public does need to be enlightened about lung cancer because the damage is much greater than hurt feelings,” Donaldson said. “The damage is life lost due to lack of funding.”
Where there is a lack of monetary resources, advocates like Donaldson combat lung cancer with education and community service.
Donaldson often finds herself debunking a lot of myths surrounding the disease. While smoking is the number one contributor to lung cancer, radon is the second leading cause. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can enter homes through small cracks in the foundation, floors or walls.
Donaldson has also created a quiz she hands out during awareness events that tests people on cancer facts.
One of the questions asks participants to identify the number one cancer killer, and they are given four choices: breast, prostate, colon and lung. Donaldson says that question is often answered incorrectly, and most people are surprised that lung cancer claims more lives than the other three combined.
Donaldson also promotes the importance of lung cancer screenings, which can reduce the mortality rate by 20%. She wants the public to be aware of the qualifying factors for screenings so those at risk can have what could be a crucial discussion with their health care providers.
Donaldson says that knowledge can save lives.
“You see that enlightenment that comes into their eyes, and they are forever informed,” Donaldson said. “From that point on, they know.”
Donaldson’s nonprofit supports people who are battling lung cancer as well. Her office is where group meetings are held for those fighting the disease, so they have a space to share their experiences and know that they are not alone.
To offer comfort to lung cancer patients, Donaldson also puts together “hope totes.” These reusable fabric bags contain various gifts like a spiral notebook, tissues, cookies, an awareness lapel pin and more.
As Donaldson continues her advocacy path, more photos of individuals she meets who are facing a lung cancer diagnosis will surely be added to her office walls. And she will be there for each of them offering encouragement and hope while fighting for a better future for them all.
