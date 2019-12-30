January

Jan 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Jan. 4-March 22: Exhibit — The Power and Possibility of Abtraction at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Jan. 4-March 22: Exhibit — Time, Space, Place, Trace at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Jan. 11-12: Event — Monster Jam at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.

Jan. 16-Feb. 2: Festival — Greensboro Fringe Festival. Introduces new dance and theater performances. greensborofringefestival.org.

Jan. 17: Music for a Great Space — Gordon Turk on organ, musicforagreatspace.org

Jan. 17-26: Theater — “Steel Magnolias” at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

Jan. 19: Concert — Mipso at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Jan. 21-26: Event — U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.

Jan. 23 and 25: — “Ms. Mary & the Boys” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Jan. 26: Event — Anything Can Talk! Starring (ventriloquist) David Pendleton at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Event — Jurassic World Live Tour at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.

February

Feb. 1-23: Theater — “Mahalia” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Feb. 1-June 7: Exhibit — To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Feb. 2-23: Theater — “2 Wolves and a Lamb” at Triad Stage, triadstage.org

Feb. 7: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Feb. 7: Music for a Great Space — Manasse Nakamatsu Duo, musicforagreatspace.org

Feb. 7: Event — Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 7-April 11: Exhibit — N.C. Women Abstract Artists at GreenHill, greenhillnc.org

Feb. 8: Concert — Rock group Kiss at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 11: Concert — The Wailers at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

Feb. 12: Concert — Soul/indie/pop group Fitz and the Tantrums at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 13: Concert — Country singer Brantley Gilbert at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 14: Event — Steve Dorff: I Wrote That One, Too — A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 15: Concert —Winter Jam 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 15: Concert — Barbra Lica Quintet at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 16: Event — Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 16: Concert — USAF Heritage of America Concert Band at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 17: Concert — USAF Heritage of America Concert Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 20: Concert — The Allman Betts Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 20: Event — I’ve Got a Little Twist: NY & Sullivan Players at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 21: Concert — The Brubeck Brothers Quartet at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 22: Festival — Wine & Chocolate Festival, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 22: Concert — Rock group Tesla at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 23: Concert — Gordon Lightfoot at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 27-March 8: Festival — Triad Jewish Film Festival, shalomgreensboro.org/tjff

Feb. 29: Concert — Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 29: Event — Comedian Jim Breuer at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

March

March 1: Concert — Rock group Post Malone Runaway Tour at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

March 4: Concert — Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

March 5: Concert — Rock group Skillet at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

March 5: Concert — Little River Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

March 6: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

March 6: Concert — The Wailin’ Jennys at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

March 6: Concert — Southern Culture on the Skids at The Blind Tiger, theblindtiger.com

March 7-28: — “9 to 5” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

March 8: Concert — Puddle of Mudd at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

March 10-14: Sports — The Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament returns to the Greensboro Coliseum.

March 12: Concert — Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 13-22: Theater — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

March 20: Concert — Sons of Mystro at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 20: Music for a Great Space — Edie Johnson on organ, musicforagreatspace.org

March 20 & 22: Sports — First two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

March 21: Concert — Country singer Cody Johnson at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

March 21: Concert — Croce Plays Croce: Two Generations of American Music at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 22: Festival — BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 22-April 12: Theater — “Pride & Prejudice” at Triad Stage, triadstage.org

March 27: Event — Harlem Globetrotters at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

March 28: Concert — Country group Dan + Shay at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

March 31: Concert — An Evening with Bollywood at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

April

April 2-5: Event — Cirque du Soleil presents OVO at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

April 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

April 4: Event — Jump, Jive & Wail! Featuring The Jive Aces at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

April 4-25: “Beehive: The 60s Musical” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

April 6: Concert — The Music of Cream at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 10: Concert — On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 11: Concert — The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy & Ashanti at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

April 11: Festival — Potters of the Piedmont Pottery Festival. pottersofthepiedmont.com

April 14: Event — “The Sound of Music Singalong” at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 15: Concert — Michael W. Smith: 35 Years of Friends at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 17: Music for a Great Space — ZOFO Piano Duo, musicforagreatspace.org

April 17-26: Theater — “Matilda: The Musical” at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

April 19: Concert — Christian group For King & Country at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

April 20: Event — Groovin’ in the Garden at Gateway Gardens, greensborobeautiful.org

April 23-26: Festival — MerleFest in Wilkesboro. Performers will include Rhiannon Giddens, Kris Kristofferson, Robert Earl Keen, Jamey Johnson and others. merlefest.org

April 26: Festival — Greensboro Food Truck Festival. greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com

TBA: Festival — Central Carolina Festival at Greensboro Coliseum. facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFestival or greensborocoliseum.com.

May

May 1: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

May 1: Event — An Evening with Jen Kober at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

May 1-10: “Motherhood the Musical” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

May 1-July 11: Exhibit — A Figurative Art Survey at GreenHill, greenhillnc.org

May 3-24: Theater — “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at Triad Stage, triadstage.org

May 15:-June 6: “Elvis Has Left the Building” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

May 16-17: Festival — 33rd annual Carolina Blues Festival. fest.piedmontblues.org

May 21-23: Festival — Lil John’s Mountain Music Festival in Snow Camp. littlejohnsmountainmusic.com

May 22-24: Festival — Gears and Guitars Music Fest in Winston-Salem. gearsandguitarsfest.com

May 23: Concert — Elton John at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

May 25: Event — North Carolina Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Thomasville. tvillenc.com

June

June 5: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

June 7: Event — Parisian Promenade at Bicentennial Garden. greensborobeautiful.org

June 13: Event — N.C. Cigar Box Guitar Festival, Grove Winery, Gibsonville, facebook.com/NorthCarolina CigarBoxGuitarFestival

June 13-July 25: — “After Midnight” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

June 27-Aug. 1: Festival — Eastern Music Festival. easternmusicfestival.org

TBA: Festival — Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival. greensborosummersolstice.org

July

July 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

July 3-4: Festival — Fun Fourth in downtown Greensboro. funfourthfestival.org

TBA: Festival — 15th annual Summertime Brews Festival, Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

August

Aug. 4-29: — “Cotton Patch Gospel” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Aug. 7: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Aug. 23: Festival — Greensboro Food Truck Festival. greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com

TBA: Festival — John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues in High Point, coltranejazzfest.com

September

Sept. 4: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org

Sept. 5-26: “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Sept. 11-13: Festival — North Carolina Folk Festival (previously the National Folk Festival). ncfolkfestival.com

TBA: Festival — Greensboro Greek Festival. Features food, dance, music, culture and more. facebook.com/GreensboroGreekFest

October

Oct. 2: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org

Oct. 3-31: “Love Machine the Musical” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Oct. 4: Event — Art in the Arboretum at Greensboro Arboretum, greensborobeautiful.org

Oct. 8-11: Festival — Spring Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance in Silk Hope, shakorihillsgrassroots.org

Oct. 24: Festival —Barbecue Festival in Lexington. barbecuefestival.com

November

Nov. 6: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Nov. 7-Dec. 15: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Nov. 27-29: Event — Craftsmen’s Classic Art & Craft Festival. craftshow.com

TBA: Event — Holiday Market, Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

TBA: Festival — Potters of the Piedmont Pottery Festival. pottersofthepiedmont.com

December

Dec. 4: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org

Dec. 4: Festival — Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro, downtownindecember.org/festival-of-lights

Dec. 5: Event — Holiday Parade in downtown Greensboro. downtownindecember.org/holiday-parade.

Dec. 6: Festival — Holiday Greenery Festival at Lewis Recreation Center, greensborobeautiful.org

Dec. 18-23: — “Sweet Tea & Mistletoe” at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments