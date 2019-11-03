Gary Sibley leans back and lets loose. His fingers move up and down the guitar’s neck.
His audience walks by, sometimes dropping $1 in the rolling case he keeps at his feet as he plays. His voice and the notes from his guitar sail across the pavement from his portable battery-powered amplifier.
The 64-year-old sings “I don’t lay no bricks, and I don’t work on cars. I sing my songs and play this guitar. That’s when I work, every day. I sing and I play. I work. I do my thing on these six strings.”
When he was 14, a friend showed him how to play “Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen on an acoustic guitar that had only one string.
“I played it morning, noon and night. I know my mama and daddy were glad when I learned another song.”
He’s learned a lot more songs since then. He covers the hits like “On Broadway,” “Stormy Monday,” “Jesus on the Mainline,” “Hem of his Garment,” “You Picked a Fine Time to Leave Me, Lucille” and many more.
The music he plays is personal to him. It seems to have a healing effect.
“It’s hard to explain it, but if you imagine a picture of seaweed under the ocean, how as the current moves by, it waves,” he says, putting his arms up over his head and swaying slowly back and forth. “That’s the way I feel inside, my fibers, every cell in my body feels like it’s doing the wave when I play. I just get lost in the music. And the world is OK with me at that time.”
On days when it’s too hot or too cold, he says people will ask why he’s out in the weather playing. He tells them, “Needmore gets me out here — need more gas, lights and money.”
“Man I have met some great people,” Sibley says. People look for him and at his usual spots in Greensboro, Winston-Salem or Walkertown. When he returns to a sidewalk he hasn’t been to for awhile, the regulars sometimes stop and talk.
“People want to tell me how much they’ve missed me,” he says.
“I’m really not always aware of how many are touched or moved by the music. There are times when people are coming down the street and they see me and they start crying, They’re going through some stuff or something and they give me a hug and want to talk. It’s amazing.”
Sibley emits a positive energy as he plays and sings. People are drawn to it. He works in a thank you or bless you with every tip he receives. He gives a quick wave when he catches someone’s eye.
He can change any song he’s singing to soft “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” when a curious child doesn’t quite know what to make of him.
“I’m not that good of a guitar player, to me; I’m not that good of a singer, to me. I know a lot of times, I sing off-key or I get flat,” he says with a chuckle. “But people don’t hear it.”
