KISS
KISS brings its End of the Road tour to Greensboro for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. The legendary band has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has sold more than 100 million albums in a career of more than 40 years, generating millions of fans known as the KISS Army. Fellow rock icon David Lee Roth will be a special guest for the concert. Tickets are $39.50-$1,000 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Useon Bryan Choi
Clarinet player Useon Bryan Choi will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Organ Hall of UNCG’s music building at 100 McIver St. on the UNCG campus in Greensboro. Choi is adjunct clarinet professor at Inje University in South Korea and the principal clarinetist with The Soloists Philharmonic. The guest artist concert is free. For information, visit https://vpa.uncg.edu.
Little Texas
Country music group Little Texas will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Liberty Showcase at 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. The group is known for the hits “Some Guys Have All the Love” and “My Love.” They received three Grammy nominations and honors from both the Academy of Country Music and the County Music Association. Tickets for the show are $35-$65 and are available at https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Music for a Great Space
Music for a Great Space concert series continues with the Manasse Nakamatsu Duo featuring clarinet player Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church at 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro. Tickets are $5.54-$45 and are available at www. musicforagreatspace.org or by calling 336-638-7624.
