The three people killed in a fiery crash on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning were a mother and her two daughters, who were on their way to school, a local TV station is reporting.
WGHP-Channel 8 said family members identified the victims as 37-year-old Miranda Curtis and her daughters, 8-year-old Ariyana and 14-year-old Zyilyan. The TV station said Ariyana was a student at Vandalia Elementary School and Zyilyan at Southeast Guilford High School.
Master Trooper Brandon Baker said Thursday he cannot confirm the identities of those killed until getting official confirmation from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The family was in a 1992 Jeep that, according to the patrol, was having mechanical issues when it was hit from behind by a 2013 Toyota car. Both caught fire, as did a 2005 Honda SUV that hit the Jeep while trying to avoid the wreck near the N.C. 62 exit near Julian.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were injured. Marie Michalicova Beazlie, 39, of Colfax was seriously injured and Courtney Nicole Chrisco, 22, of Olivia had injuries not considered life-threatening., the patrol said.
The patrol is asking that anyone who saw what happened to contact them at 336-256-2058.
