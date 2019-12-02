What we do: Free summer camp program for ill and disabled children. Camp Carefree is located in Stokesdale.

Wish list: New, four-wheel drive pickup truck. Also, medical supplies such as latex-free gloves, bed pads, adult briefs; and cleaning supplies such as paper towels, toilet paper, cleansing wipes, hand sanitizer. Monetary donations are also needed.

To donate: directors@campcarefree.org, www.CampCarefree.org.

