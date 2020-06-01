fatal wreck:
Man killed in Sunday night head-on collision
HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old man died after his car collided with another vehicle on Sunday evening, High Point police said in a news release.
Tymearne Thomas died after being taken to a local hospital after the crash, according to the release. The accident occurred at 8:18 p.m. at Forrest Street and East Dayton Avenue.
Officers determined that a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven Thomas was westbound on Dayton when he didn’t stop for the stop sign at Forrest Street.
The car collided with a northbound 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse. The driver of the Eclipse and two passengers from the Toyota declined medical treatment at the scene, according to the release. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police said. .
Science Center seeks help in naming new fishing cats
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center is asking the public to help finalize the names of two female fishing cats born recently.
In a news release, the science center said the pair of fishing cats was born on April 3, leading the center to ask its social media followers to suggest names for the kittens on May 21.
More than 1,300 submissions were reviewed and the animal care staff narrowed down the choices to these pairs:
Trout and Coral
Perch and Koi
Katara and Korra
Hera and Athena
Arani and Arushi
Talise and Koshi
Voting is open via a Google form until 5 p.m. today to select the final names. A link to the form is available on the Greensboro Science Center Facebook page.
State historic site damaged by fire early Monday morning
DURHAM — An early morning fire damaged a building at Stagville, a state historic site that includes remnants of one of the largest plantations in North Carolina. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said firefighers were called to the site just before 6:45 a.m. Monday.
The site is part of the former Bennehan-Cameron family plantation. It offers educational programs about the lives and work of the approximately 900 enslaved people who worked the land there.
