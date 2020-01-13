fatality:
Sleeping homeless man run over by delivery truck
high point — A homeless man who apparently fell asleep beneath a delivery truck behind a grocery store died after the truck ran over his head, according to police.
Michael Landon Jacobs, 38, died at the scene.
The incident occurred at 5:09 a.m. Monday in the rear parking lot of a Food Lion at 110 E. Fairfield Road.
According to a witness, Jacobs was run over by a large truck and that the operator continued driving.
When officers arrived, they found Jacobs lying under several blankets. They believe he sought shelter from the rain by crawling under the truck.
wounded: Would-be robber shot by his intended victimfayetteville — Police say a robber got more than he expected when his would-be victim decided to fight back — by shooting him.
Several shots were fired, hitting the man once.
When the robber was found Monday morning in the parking lot of a local Burger King, he was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
firing back: Homeowner exchanges gunfire with burglarWINSTON-SALEM — A break-in suspect and homeowners shot at each other Monday afternoon in a Winston-Salem home, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at 12:35 p.m. as Winston-Salem police arrived at 4831 Sagewood Lane after receiving a report of shots fired, police said.
Before officers arrived, the residents were notified that someone had broken into their home. The homeowners then returned home.
Officers learned that the homeowners and a suspect exchanged gunfire after the homeowners encountered that suspect in their house.
The suspect then ran from the scene, police said. Gunfire also struck a nearby home, but no one was injured there.
No gunshot victims have gone to any local hospital for treatment, police said. Police didn’t identify the homeowners.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800..”
wild horses: Drivers urged to watch out for animals on beachCOROLLA — A group that manages herds of wild horses in the Outer Banks is warning drivers using off-road vehicles to watch out for the animals taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather by sleeping on the sand at night.
Which isn’t unusual for them to do — just not in January.
Temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the state have the wild horses acting “more like it’s June, not January,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a message posted to social media on Sunday.
Driving on the beach is allowed on certain stretches of the North Carolina coastline — a long-standing tradition — and often it’s at a driver’s own risk.
