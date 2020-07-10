AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
n 5:30 a.m.: Collingwood vs. Hawthorn (FS1)
n 10:30 p.m.: Fremantle vs.
St. Kilda (FS2)
AUTO RACING
n 4:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
n 8:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
n 8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300 (FS1)
BASEBALL
n 5:25 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos vs. LG Twins (ESPN)
BASKETBALL
n 2 p.m.: TBT, Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles (ESPN)
n 4 p.m.: TBT, House of Paign vs. Red Scare (ESPN)
GOLF
n 3 p.m.: Workday Charity Open (Golf)
n 5 p.m.: American Century Championship (NBC Sports)
HORSE RACING
n 1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
SOCCER
n 9 p.m.: MLS, San Jose vs. Seattle (ESPN)
TENNIS
n 11 a.m.: UTR Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)
