AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

n 5:30 a.m.: Collingwood vs. Hawthorn (FS1)

n 10:30 p.m.: Fremantle vs.

St. Kilda (FS2)

AUTO RACING

n 4:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

n 8:55 a.m.: F1, Styrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

n 8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300 (FS1)

BASEBALL

n 5:25 a.m.: KBO, NC Dinos vs. LG Twins (ESPN)

BASKETBALL

n 2 p.m.: TBT, Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles (ESPN)

n 4 p.m.: TBT, House of Paign vs. Red Scare (ESPN)

GOLF

n 3 p.m.: Workday Charity Open (Golf)

n 5 p.m.: American Century Championship (NBC Sports)

HORSE RACING

n 1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

SOCCER

n 9 p.m.: MLS, San Jose vs. Seattle (ESPN)

TENNIS

n 11 a.m.: UTR Liga MAPFRE (Tennis)

