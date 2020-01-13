A U.S. soldier stands while bulldozers clear rubble at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, on Monday. The base was struck by Iranian missiles on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The attack raised fears of a wider conflict, but both sides have indicated they won’t seek further retaliation, at least in the short term.