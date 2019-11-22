GREENSBORO — Not a lot can be finer than walking down memory lane with a hometown hero in his 94th year. Harold Moag, Jr. has punched more Greensboro tickets than most.
His trail of schools sets the pace. “I was born in Clinic Hospital on South Greene Street, grew up in the Westerwood community, and went to Spring Street Primary for the first three grades,” he recalled. “Grades four through six were at the three-storied Central Elementary School on Cedar Street. The seventh grade was in the old Greensboro High School building.”
He graduated from Curry High School, where he played six-man football.
Moag attended Oak Ridge Military Institute for two years before being drafted into the Army in December 1944. He reminisced, “It seemed the Army didn’t know exactly what to do with me. From Fort Croft, S.C., I went to Fort Bragg and then to Camp Blanding, Fla. When they sent us to Fort Meade, Md., we figured that to be the dropping off point for the Battle of the Bulge.
“Instead, they troop-trained us across country to Fort Ord, Calif., where we had pleasant thoughts that Alaska might be in our future. Those thoughts evaporated when we were issued mosquito nets,” Moag said.
Their troopship voyage across the Pacific is remembered mainly by shore-to-shore seasickness.
“We worried less about seasickness as we approached the Philippines,” he said. “Gunners on our troopship shot down three Japanese zeros.”
Moag landed on Luzon with the 123rd Regiment of the 33rd Infantry Division. “We were one of three divisions assigned to Gen. Kreuger’s 6th Army,” he said. “These were the days of Gen. MacArthur’s return to the Philippines as he had promised. Manila had been liberated and the American flag was flying again. However, flushing the Japanese from caves and forcing their surrender in the mountainous areas was much more challenging and costly.”
Retaking Luzon took the lives of more than 10,000 Americans and 36,550 were wounded.
He found a Greensboro connection on Luzon while stopping by a Red Cross station. “Someone yelled out ‘Harold, Jr., what are you doing here?’ It was Emily Preyer, a life-long Greensboro friend.”
After the war, Moag began a relationship with Guilford College and surrounding community that would last longer than anyone could have imagined.
“After finishing at Guilford, I sold for Creery Shirt Shop Inc. for over 10 years,” he said. “My dad was part owner. We custom-made shirts for the Atlanta Falcons. I remember Tommy Nobis’ measurements — 31 neck, 52 chest, 38 waist.”
After brief stints in various sales areas, Moag spent 26 years in sales with O’Henry Pen Company, retiring in 1993.
According to a plaque on his wall, Moag was, “The Voice of Quaker Athletics 1974-2010.” He was the PA announcer for every Guilford College home football and basketball game during those 36 years. It earned him a spot in the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Likewise, he was the announcer for Western Guilford High School for many years and was named to Western’s Hall of Fame in 2019.
Moag helped start the Friends Home Guilford Voting Precinct and still serves as chief judge. He also helped start American Legion Post 83 and served as post commander.
He is a charter member of the Guilford College Kiwanis Club, and has served as lieutenant governor. He is a recipient of a George F. Hixon Fellowship, the organization’s highest honor. “Our club is down to three members now, but we meet at Captain Bill’s every Monday at 1 p.m.”
His Jaycee affiliation is similar. “I was a charter member of the Guilford College Jaycees,” he said. “We sponsored the Miss North Carolina Pageant in the early ‘60s. One of our winners, Maria Beale Fletcher, was Miss America of 1962 — the only North Carolina Miss America winner to date.”
The Greensboro Jaycees asked the Guilford College Jaycees for help with the 1959 Greater Greensboro Open. Moag volunteered — and, 60 years later, he is still helping. He has also served as president of the Jaycee Old Timers of Greensboro.
A member of Guilford Masonic Lodge 656, Moag has served two terms as Greensboro Crime Stoppers Chairman of the Board, and held numerous leadership positions at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
He married Ann Darden, who died in 2016 after 61 years of marriage. They had two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ann Darden Moag worked as an executive assistant at Moses Cone Hospital for 30 years.
Much of Moag’s volunteer time nowadays is taken up by Second Harvest Food Bank, where he has served since the mid-1990s.
For anyone with angst about staying busy as they approach senior citizen status and/or retirement, talk to Harold Moag — if he can work you into his schedule.
