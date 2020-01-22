A flimsy, straw man argument for voter ID
Among few things that I read or hear which set my hair on fire is a straw man argument.
Wikipedia defines this as “a form of argument and an informal fallacy based on giving the impression of refuting an opponent’s argument, while actually refuting an argument that was not presented by that opponent. One who engages in this fallacy is said to be ‘attacking a straw man.’ ”
A perfect example is the following quote in the recent column by Charles Davenport Jr. (column, Jan. 19, “Some inconvenient facts about voter ID”).
In that column he writes, “Besides, what could be more racist than the assumption, routinely made by liberals, that blacks are too ignorant and incompetent to procure an acceptable ID, even when they are given years to do so, and even when the IDs can be obtained for free?”
Assumption by liberals, where, what and when?
Oops. It appears that I was trying to refute his fallacious assumption about racist liberals, the straw man argument.
Instead, liberals argue that voter ID decreases minority participation in elections and that IDs only correct a virtually, nonexistent problem: voter impersonation.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Preddy’s warplanes live on as models
A recent correspondent reminded us to remember our North Carolina heroes, including World War II U.S. Army Air Forces ace George Preddy (Counterpoint, “The proud, and sad, legacy of the Preddys,” Dec. 31, by Col. Charles Jones). The world hasn’t forgotten Preddy, and he is well known in certain circles, especially among plastic scale modelers and those who recognize the importance of North American Aviation’s P-51 and its brave pilots to Allied victory in World War II.
In 2019, two new plastic 1/48 scale models of the P-51D-5 were released, one by the British company Airfix, and the other by the Czech company Eduard.
Both include decal markings for Preddy’s “Cripes A’Mighty 3rd” fighter. Both kits are accurate, and fit and assemble well.
The Airfix kit is a good parent-child project in all plastic, while the Eduard kit is exceptionally detailed with pre-painted smaller parts in metal. Both are available from hobby stores and internet vendors. Information on George Preddy’s life and heroism can be found at:
- https://tinyurl.com/vdk5j7f and https://tinyurl.com/yx83ltjt
- The George Preddy Papers are at the Greensboro History Museum: https://tinyurl.com/vps8x8a.
- Details of Preddy’s life and P-51s at Amazon: “The P-51 Mustangs of Major George Preddy” Kindle Edition, Mark Proulx and Sam Sox Jr.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Don’t let the Russians pull a fast one on you
Our investigators tell us that the Russians tried to influence our elections, upsetting our democratic process. The Russians used the internet to spread damaging lies, fueling antagonism.
Using social media, email blogs and ideologically biased websites, they influenced opinions and magnified any untruth by making it widespread.
They fomented fear, anger and hate regarding candidates for office and their parties.
Even though Russian operatives started the process, Americans did the heavy lifting for them. Believing and liking what the Russians told them, they dispersed it, increasing the bad effects exponentially.
Our own people acted as the Russians’ dupes and proxies. Which Americans did this? The ones who put that garbage in front of us by forwarding, posting or even by repeating in their own words things that they did not really know. Each is a dupe, proxy and participant in an attack against our nation. Shame!
Please, if you received some of this garbage from friends, tell them what they did, and to please stop it.
If you forwarded or posted it, send your audience your apologies and your retraction. And for all our sakes, STOP IT.
… And don’t look for me on Facebook.
Kenneth Haynes
High Point
U.S. generals fight soldiers, not civilians
Regarding Kim Carlyle’s letter (“Of course general had blood on his hands,” Jan. 19):
Gen. Qassem Suleimani was a terrorist who killed unarmed innocent civilians to keep control of a region of people through fear. He was not a soldier.
Every American general you named was a soldier who fought other soldiers, who armed themselves and decided to fight, on the field of battle. Can you not see the difference?
And just a reminder: If “those boys” had laid down their shields and swords you would be speaking German or Russian in the former Confederate States of America.
Arthur Staudinger
Oak Ridge
