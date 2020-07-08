Nat Greene’s story is nuanced, complex
The congressional legislation of 1911 that authorized construction of a monument to Nathanael Greene on the field at Guilford Court House stipulated that the monument be dedicated to him “and the officers and men of the Continental Army who participated in this battle.” For a brief time, consideration was even given to engraving on the monument the names of all the Continental soldiers Greene led, but the practicalities of identifying every last one of them were too great.
They are, however, worth remembering, particularly in a time when deciding which stories we should commemorate is so problematic. Consider, for example, the newly raised Continental units from Virginia who fought in the battle. A large percentage of them were Black, many, but not all, free people of color who were described as farmers, blacksmiths, sailors and carpenters. Imagine the dynamics surrounding Black sergeant Isaac Brown, who must have given orders to white privates and corporals.
We wrong the past and its complexities when we insist on stories that are simple and soothing, no matter what they are.
Max Carter’s recent opinion piece (July 5) about the monument was reasoned and dispassionate; unfortunately, the outsized and cartoonish illustration by Tim Rickard that accompanied was not.
Scott Culclasure
Greensboro
Downtown bowling? Council outdoes itself
Greetings and welcome to Episode 27 of the hit entertainment series “Now They’ve Gone and Done WHAT?”
In this week’s rib-tickler, the Greensboro City Council approves a grant of $80,000 of (mostly) our money to enable a downtown bowling alley cum bar/restaurant to shine even more brightly and “improve its footprint.”
Must be one heck of a “footprint” with a boost like that.
Now admittedly, this “gift” pales in comparison to the thankfully rejected proposal for a joint rifle range and day care center from last year, or the preceding year’s effort to allocate public money to assist in the creation of the city’s first “floating funeral home” on Lake Jeanette.
Apparently a modicum of common sense still permeates the minds of some council members, but its longevity still appears to be tenuous.
We can only hope that the Common Sense Fairy sets up a kiosk in the council chambers as soon as is humanly possible.
W.H. Nash
Greensboro
No good will come from vilifying police
The incorrect version of the following letter was published Monday; the correct version is reprinted in its entirety:
Demonizing the police is dangerous. Nothing positive can come from that; in fact it will only make matters worse.
Recent events have raised this question to prominence in the public square. Are Black lives in danger due to “systemic racism” in American policing?
Numbers from recent years suggest that the answer to that question is “no.” Records kept by The Washington Post show that nine unarmed Black people were shot dead by cops in 2019 (most justified); 19 unarmed white people shared the same fate. These numbers confirm that Black lives aren’t in danger due to systemic police racism. Nine incidents don’t demonstrate a systemic problem.
Despite these facts some call for abolishing the police or, if you will, defunding the police. What does this nonsensical notion mean?
If you defund police, they cannot perform their core function to prevent and solve crime. The defund movement has cachet for the moment and is closely allied with the other radical movement taking place right now, i.e., the abandonment of the rule of law and the destruction of civic life.
We need to ask ourselves this: When the police lose it, who’s going to win it ?
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Lack of leadership is hurting this country
I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. The mood of the country reflects the lack of leadership in Washington. We have become the laughingstock of the world. Dereliction of duty has caused us to feel less safe.
There is a dark, dark sinister cloud that encircled us that I have never seen before in my lifetime. Arrogance, greed, deceit and being spoiled without privilege are the new norms. There is a deadly virus that we continue to disregard by not listening to the recommendations of the health professionals.
Where do we go from here? Vote!
Cameron Falkener
Greensboro
