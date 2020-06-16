I hope leaders will resolve the SRO issue
With the current outcry to “defund the police,” I would like to offer a reason to “fund the police”: the school resource officer program in the Guilford County public schools.
I teach at Kernodle Middle School and we have been fortunate to have had Officer Andrea King-Hyatt as our SRO. It is no exaggeration to say that Officer King-Hyatt established positive relationships with virtually every student in our school.
She greeted the students every morning and saw them off to the buses every afternoon and had lunch with a crowded table of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders every day (the sign-up sheet for “Lunch with the SRO” was always full).
She also established relationships with many of the hard-to-reach students who had reputations as disciplinary problems and helped them have more positive attitudes toward school.
In addition, she did a lot of behind-the-scenes work helping families who had social and legal problems that went beyond the school day.
Officer King-Hyatt was the embodiment of the police motto “to protect and serve,” and I sincerely hope the city and county can come together to fund this important program in our public schools.
Kent Boyles
Greensboro
It is about time to remove SROs
Hooray and thank you to Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the Greensboro City Council for choosing to save taxpayers $500,000 by not subsidizing police as school resource officers in our public schools.
The comment that really amazed me was from Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston, who spoke against this decision by saying “someone has to be the adult in the room.”
What? Isn’t this the role of our valued, experienced teachers and administrators?
With a budget strained by the virus and other needs there are many areas where this half-a-million dollars can be better utilized.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Bill De Blasio is proof of Dems’ ineptitude
Anyone who is thinking about voting Democratic needs to take a look at Bill De Blasio, mayor of New York City.
With COVID-19, looting and riots, he is more concerned with what’s named after Robert E. Lee than what’s going on around him.
Grady Hudson
Greensboro
Trump should back off on names of bases
Having vigorously avoided serving in the military during the Vietnam War, our president, who says his intent is to honor the courageous soldiers, sailors and airmen who have been stationed at posts and bases named after Confederate generals, would have no understanding that military pride is in the units in which they serve or have served, not the names of the installations.
I was stationed at Fort Bragg for two years. I, of course, assumed the post was named for some great U.S. Army general.
But in all that time, I never learned anything about Gen. Bragg, never saw a monument on that vast post honoring him and, in fact, do not recall ever hearing anyone say “Gen. Bragg.”
Our current commander in chief should consider heeding the advice of his very capable and experienced military commanders.
Instead, his ego and ignorance of the mission of the U.S. military appear to consistently compel him to refuse their counsel and act counter to it.
Percy Bostick
Greensboro
Face masks do help. Please put one on.
COVID-19 is still a very real and deadly pandemic. Its resurgence is assuredly going to be upon us.
A great majority of our elected leaders have determined that 100,000 more dead by October is something the public is willing to accept.
People with quarantine exhaustion want to get out and the heck with a virus that may not be deadly to you but can infect and kill many, especially vulnerable populations.
So, the next best thing is to require masks since no other rational solution is being put into action.
Though I’m gladdened when I go out in public to pick up food or go to the grocery store that some are wearing the masks, there’s a greater number not wearing masks. And that is startling.
The science is clear: Wearing face masks reduces transmission. It protects the people around you, including the workers in establishments these folks are entering.
At this point, I think it’s prudent that face masks be required in many public spaces that are being open. This prophylactic is the most likely to protect everyone, even those who are cavalier.
Legislators and our local governments ought to be looking into making this a policy for the foreseeable future.
Victor Feraru
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.