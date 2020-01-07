TUESDAY’S RESULTS
boys basketball
Greensboro Day 66, Calvary Day 47
Greensboro Day: Cam Hayes 21, Whit Trevey 14, Cason Pierce 8, Christian Bailey 7, Cam Leake 6, Jaydon Young 5, Rahul Patel 3, Bryce Harris 2.
Calvary Day: James Wilkins 18, Charles McClendon 9, Javon Floyd 8, Owen Gulledge 6, Jack Hooten 4, Zech Gibson 2.
Northwest Guilford 70, Austrailian Travel Team 33
AUS Travel 9 8 9 7 - 33
NW Guilford 13 18 18 21 - 70
Australian Travel Team: Not available.
Northwest Guilford: Hampton 22, Watkins 10, Humphrey 9, Kawalec 8, Ballou 6, Carson 6, Hartzell 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 59, Person 51
Person 20 3 8 20 - 51
Northern Guilford 14 23 16 6 - 59
Person: Nydriya Marne 19, Kayleigh Clarke 9, Alexzia Thompson 9, Kelcey Mangum 6, Aaliyah Jones 6, Madison Dunkley 2.
N. Guilford: Taylor Hanes 19, Jayla Harris 16, Jadyn Newsome 8, Mikayla Penn 7, Christina DeLisa 5, Laurel Zlotkowski 2.
