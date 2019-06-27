Role: X-Factor
How he fits: It’s hard to believe this is Robinson’s senior season, because it’s rare a top-75 recruit sticks around for three seasons while averaging fewer than 10 minutes per game. Robinson saw his role grow last season, consistently giving Carolina a solid 10-15 minutes throughout ACC play. A 46-percent 3-point shooter last season, Robinson’s greatest strength is that he always seems to be affecting the game positively, even if it doesn’t show up in his stats. In a total of 415 minutes last season, Robinson had a total of 17 turnovers while his offensive efficiency rating, regardless of minimum possessions, was second on the roster. Regardless of whether he plays 10 minutes or 20, his impact will be bigger than his numbers.