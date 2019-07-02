Those words were made iconic by another former North Carolina guard drafted by the Chicago Bulls and they’ll return to the United Center this season thanks to White. White’s rise has been something to behold, going from a top-100 recruit to a top-30 recruit in high school, arriving at North Carolina with questions about his abilities as a point guard and becoming at top-10 pick. Critics keep doubting White and all he’s done is prove them wrong at every turn. Naturally, some still question his ability to immediately run an NBA team at the point, and as with any rookie, there will be a learning curve. The question is just how quickly White can get up to speed and manage his turnovers.
MOST POPULAR
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!