Girl Scout Time Period: 1954-1965
In the summer of 1965, I had the privilege along with 31 others to represent the Girl Scout Council of Central Maryland at the Senior Girl Scout Roundup in Farragut, Idaho. After undergoing a vigorous selection process, we boarded the train in Baltimore dressed in our Girl Scout forest green Bermuda shorts and knee socks and white camp blouses to begin the five-day, 2,400 mile trip across country stopping to tour Chicago and Glacier National Park and to pick up other girls along the way.
Once we arrived at the Roundup site, we were given our bola ties and yellow with green piping cowgirl hats and our patrol (8 girls) was paired with other patrols from California, Illinois and North
Carolina, melding us into a four-patrol “troop” for the two-week camping experience. We were fortunate to have a Girl Guide from St. Lucia in our troop as well.
We were expected to live, work and play together, according to itineraries, program schedules and troop responsibilities. What an opportunity for young women on the brink of adulthood to be given the privilege to determine the direction and outcome of their experience!
I will always remember the awe of seeing 9,000 Senior Girl Scouts coming together in the amphitheater under a brilliant star-filled sky to share the common traditions which unite Scouts and Guides from every corner of the globe. What an unforgettable memory of Scouting!
