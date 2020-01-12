Thousands remained without electrical power Sunday morning after weekend storms ravaged parts of the Southeast and Midwest, causing 11 deaths, overturning cars, uprooting trees and reducing buildings to rubble.
The National Weather Service says it was a tornado packing winds of at least 134 mph that hit Alabama’s Pickens County on Saturday, killing three.
In northwestern Louisiana, three deaths were blamed on high winds. A man in his bed in Oil City, La., was crushed to death by a tree that fell on his home early Saturday. A couple in nearby Bossier Parish were killed when the storms demolished their mobile home. The National Weather Service said a tornado with 135 mph winds hit the area.
Icy road conditions were blamed for Saturday deaths in Lubbock, Texas, where two first responders were killed when they were hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident; and in Iowa, where a semitrailer on Interstate 80 overturned, killing a passenger.
Canada mistakenly sent nuclear incident alert
TORONTO — People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke Sunday to a cellphone alert warning them of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto — only to later be told the message was a mistake.
The message was accompanied by a shrill emergency broadcast noise. It said an unspecified event had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. There was no abnormal release of radioactivity, it added, and people did not need to take protective action.
More than an hour later, utility officials sent another message saying the alert “was sent in error” and that there was “no danger to the public or environment.”
Small volcano erupts in the Philippines
TAGAYTAY, Philippines — A small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila’s international airport to shut down.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Taal Volcano in Batangas province south of Manila blasted steam, ash and pebbles up to 6 to 9 miles into the sky in a dramatic escalation of its growing restiveness, which began last year.
Protesters gather in Hong Kong’s city center
HONG KONG — Thousands of people gathered in a square in Hong Kong’s city center on Sunday afternoon for a peaceful rally under the watchful gaze of riot police who kept their distance from the event while patrolling the area.
The authorized meeting was held by Hong Kong Civil Assembly Team, which described it as a “pre-march assembly” for a rally scheduled for next Sunday that is billed as a “universal siege on communists.”
Next week’s event will call on the international community to sanction the Hong Kong government for not responding to protesters’ demands, organizers said.
