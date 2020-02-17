LONDON — Britain issued severe flood warnings Monday, advising of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks’ worth of rain in some places. A woman was found dead after being swept away by the floodwaters, the storm’s third confirmed victim.
To the east, Dennis’ gale-force winds also left nine people injured in Germany as their vehicles crashed into broken trees littering roads and train tracks. Flooding and power outages were reported elsewhere in northern Europe.
By Monday evening, Britain’s Environment Agency issued seven severe flood warnings in the central English counties of Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire. Another 200 lower-level flood warnings were also in place, meaning that flooding was expected.
Some 480 flood warnings and alerts were issued on Monday.
The storm’s confirmed death toll rose to three as West Mercia Police said a body had been found in the search for a 55-year-old woman who had been missing near Tenbury in Worcestershire since Sunday.
A man pulled from the water in the same incident was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
The weather system brought winds of 90 mph and up to 6 inches of rain to Britain over the weekend.
“We expect disruptive weather into the middle of this week bringing a significant flood risk for the West Midlands,’’ said Toby Willison, Executive Director of Operations at Britain’s Environment Agency.
