WEATHER:
Severe thunderstorms rock North Carolina before dawn
greensboro — A line of brutal thunderstorms that rocked North Carolina just before dawn on Monday snapped trees, left thousands without power and caused at least one death.
Statewide, more than 207,000 were without power — roughly 1,700 of which were in Guilford County.
In Lexington, a 61-year-old woman died after a tree crashed into her bedroom.
Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said officials are trying to confirm reports that tornadoes struck Alamance County and a few parts of the coast.
PRICE GOUGING: 1,200 complaints filed to attorney general’s officeraleigh — The North Carolina attorney general’s office has received about 1,200 complaints over price gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak. Among them: a Facebook marketplace seller asking $100 for a roll of toilet paper.
Consumers also reported being charged too much for hand sanitizer, cleaning products, face masks and a number of grocery items.
FORMATION:
New island rising in place of lost one to storm surge
nags head — Two years after a newly-formed island off the North Carolina coast was lost to storm surge, a new one appears to be rising in its place in the same area.
Park officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the nearly 100-foot long formation was discovered Sunday, about a quarter of a mile south of Hatteras Island. It’s in the same area where Shelly Island showed up on a NASA satellite in fall 2016.
According to the National Park Service, the sandbar could either continue growing in size or get washed away with the next storm swell.
Park officials are warning beachgoers to stay away from the new formation because of the deep, cold water and dangerously strong currents between the sandbar and Hatteras Island.
Shelly Island gained international attention and attracted visitors from across the country. So named by tourists for its plentiful seashells, the formation survived for more than two years. It grew to 20 acres and a mile in length before a series of storms cut the island in half and washed it away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.