GREENSBORO — Duke Energy is reporting only a handful of customers in Guilford County still without power.
Meanwhile, a flood advisory remains in effect until 10:15 p.m. for Guilford County after storms swept through earlier in the evening, initially dumping 1 to 2 inches on the area, the National Weather Service reported.
GREENSBORO — Duke Energy expects power to be restored by 11:15 tonight for the more than 1,500 without power in the W. Florida St./Freeman Mill Road area.
It was the second-largest power outage in North Carolina reported Thursday night after storms swept through the area. Only Durham had more — more than 3,500 without power, the utility reported on its outage map online.
Due to the heavy rainfall over a short period of time, the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flood advisory for Guilford County until 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters said 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen by about 8:10 p.m.
The thunderstorms with the heaviest rain were located along Interstate 40 from near downtown Greensboro east to McLeansville, the weather service said.