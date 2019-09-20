A blue-green blob beelining for North Carolina on National Weather Service radars caused a bit of a conundrum for forecasters this week.

The culprit? Possibly high-soaring dragonflies migrating south for the winter.

As Wakefield, Va., meteorologist Mike Montefusco told a local newspaper, it’s a “running theory” after a similar case of migrating insects was reported over Ohio.

“They migrate in fall, usually prior to cooler weather arriving, and towards areas where more precipitation has fallen recently,” the National Weather Service tweeted Monday. “That said, not sure DFs can fly that high or if they move in numbers great enough to produce these returns.”

