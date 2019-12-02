identified: Police release name of man shot to death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday on Immanuel Road. Mack Kelly Porter, 30, of Baltimore, was found around 2:10 p.m. on Friday inside a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Immanuel Road, police said in a news release.

Investigators said it appears the man was shot while sitting inside the vehicle and that a vehicle fled the area. Porter’s death marks the 39th killing in the city this year. The investigation is ongoing.

Weather threat closes two roadways

ASHEVILLE — The Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and U.S. 441 through Great Smoky Mountains National Park were closed Monday because of heavy snow predictions.

The National Park Service cited hazardous traveling conditions and strong wind gusts.

Most of the parkway was forecast to receive anywhere from a dusting to more than 12 inches of snow overnight.

— Staff Reports

