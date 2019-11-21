Raleigh — It has been a cold fall in North Carolina, but climate researchers say the outlook for the winter points to overall slightly higher temperatures across the state in the coming months.
But, they say, people in North Carolina can expect to see temperatures bounce up and down and the same kind of variation for rain, maybe even a little snow.
So what should you expect this winter in North Carolina? Maybe “a little of everything.”
The N.C. Climate Office’s annual winter outlook says it is all over the place, thanks to the fact that there is no effect from El Niño in the Pacific, which can make it easier to say what kind of winter is in store for the state.
“This means seeing some warm and cool periods, some wet and dry ones, and probably even some snow, although predicting when, where, and how much is impossible to tell at this point,” predicts the Climate Office, located at N.C. State.
“Overall, our wintertime average temperatures are more likely to be near- or above-normal than below normal, but we don’t expect warm weather will rule the entire season. It certainly hasn’t this fall!”
The North Carolina outlook lines up with the federal Climate Prediction Center’s 2019-20 winter outlook for the rest of the United States. The country likely will see above-average temperatures this winter and most of the country is forecast to see about average precipitation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Without either El Niño or La Niña conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” said Mike Halpert with the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA.
This is what forecasters call an El Niño/Southern Oscillation-neutral year, the North Carolina climate researchers explained, and that means “our weather is at the whims of other atmospheric patterns that change over the course of days or weeks instead of months.”
“With all things considered,” the forecasters say, “this winter will probably look like past ENSO-neutral years and even how the past two months have played out within the atmosphere: with lots of variability!”
The outlook says there’s a long-term trend for warmer winters in North Carolina, and across the country. Long-range forecast models and trends of higher winter temperatures resulting from climate change, the Climate Office says, mean this winter probably will be a little warmer than usual.
“Again, these anomalies are small — you might not even notice the difference a degree or two makes on any given day — but lacking other strong guidance, these trends mean above-normal temperatures are a bit more likely this year as well,” according to the Climate Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.