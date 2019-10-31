WASHINGTON — Measles has a stealth side effect: New research shows it erases much of the immune system’s memory of how to fight other germs, so children recover only to be left more vulnerable to bugs like flu or strep.
Scientists dubbed the startling findings “immune amnesia.” The body can rebuild those defenses — but it could take years.
And with measles on the rise, “it should be a scary phenomenon,” said Dr. Michael Mina of Harvard’s school of public health, lead author of research published Thursday in the journal Science.
The Harvard team analyzed blood samples taken from 77 children before and after a measles outbreak in an unvaccinated community in the Netherlands. They looked for antibodies, which remember viruses and bacteria they encounter to guard against a repeat infection. After recovering from measles, the youngsters were left with plenty of antibodies against that virus but ones against other germs had plummeted.
Chicago teachers end two-week strike
CHICAGO — Chicago teachers and the nation’s third-largest school district reached a labor contract deal Thursday, ending a strike that canceled 11 days of classes for more than 300,000 students.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the district had reached a deal with the Chicago Teachers Union after months of unsuccessful negotiations led to the city’s first significant walkout by educators since 2012.
The union’s 25,000 members went on strike Oct. 17, holding marches and rallies across the city.
Chicago Teachers Union delegates voted late Wednesday to approve a tentative deal that includes pay raises over five years, but they initially refused to end the strike unless the mayor added school days to cover the lost time.
The union said Lightfoot had agreed to make up five days of lost time.
Boy Scouts increases its membership fees
NEW YORK — Facing a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America is increasing its annual youth membership fee by more than 80%.
The group says the move, which has dismayed many of the Scouts’ adult volunteer leaders who warn the increase is prohibitively steep for some, is needed to meet rising operating costs, notably for the liability insurance that covers all official Scouting activities.
As of Jan. 1, the annual membership fee for youth members will rise from $33 to $60; the fee for adults will rise from $33 to $36, the Scouts said.
