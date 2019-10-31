Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 700 PM EDT * AT 614 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR GREENSBORO, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, GRAHAM, RANDLEMAN, MEBANE, ELON, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD AND GIBSONVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH