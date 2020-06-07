BARCELONA, Spain — The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.
Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Its running counter says United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths.
Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.
Health experts, however, believe that the John Hopkins tally falls short of showing the true tragedy of the pandemic.
Black firefighter gets apology after profiling
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials apologized to a black Rhode Island firefighter who says he was racially profiled by a pair of police officers who approached him with guns drawn as he sat in a car outside his own fire station.
In an emotional interview with WPRI-TV, Terrell Paci said he was on duty, in uniform and chatting Wednesday night with a friend who was dropping off food when the unidentified officers approached, demanding to know if he was armed.
“I was like, ‘I’m a firefighter, I’m PFD, I’m one of you — don’t shoot,’ and they still kept approaching the vehicle with guns drawn,” Paci said, fighting tears.
Floyd’s body arrives in Texas for a memorial
HOUSTON — Houston’s police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a final memorial service and funeral.
Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd’s family had also arrived safely. A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial Tuesday in the suburb of Pearland. He will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.
Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving.
Previous memorials were held for Floyd in Minneapolis and Raeford, N.C., near where he was born.
Wire Reports
