WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump expressed no concerns Friday about a rapid coronavirus test that the White House has been relying on to ensure his safety, despite new data suggesting the test may return an inordinate share of false negatives.
Trump expressed his confidence in the test from Abbott Laboratories after a preliminary study by New York University researchers reported problems with it. Trump and his deputies have promoted the 15-minute test as a “game changer” and have been using it for weeks now to try to keep the White House complex safe.
The Food and Drug Administration announced late Thursday it was investigating preliminary data suggesting the Abbott test can miss a large number of COVID-19 cases, falsely clearing infected patients.
113-year-old woman overcomes coronavirus
BARCELONA, Spain — A 113-year-old Spanish woman says she is in good health after having overcome infection by the new coronavirus.
Maria Branyas said she “feels good.” She avoided developing severe COVID-19 symptoms and had her latest test come back negative. Her daughter told Spanish news agency EFE that her mother, who was born in the United States, tested positive for the virus in April.
“As far as my health, I feel good, with the little issues everyone has as we get older, but I feel fine,” Branyas told EFE this week from her nursing home where several residents have fallen ill and died from the new virus.
Local media say at least 17 residents of her nursing home are suspected to have died after developing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Nev. highway closed for repairs after earthquakeLAS VEGAS — The main highway between Las Vegas and Reno was closed for repairs Friday following a predawn magnitude 6.5 earthquake that a researcher called the largest to strike the remote area of western Nevada in 65 years.
No injuries were reported, but officials said goods tumbled from market shelves, sidewalks heaved and some storefront windows cracked shortly after 4 a.m. People from Salt Lake City to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.
Nevada Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 that crews were working to repair about 35 miles west of Tonopah. A detour to State Route 360 added more than 20 miles to motorists’ trips.
