BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Merkel, 65, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
He said that Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.
For older adults and people with existing health problems, coronavirus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. About 93,800 people have recovered, mostly in China.
Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo “regular tests” in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.
Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to Germans who were following the rules on social distancing, saying it was important to remain at least about 5 feet apart to reduce the likelihood of infection.
Merkel on Sunday thanked “the overwhelming majority” of Germans who were following rules on social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Tenor Domingo says he has coronavirus
MADRID — Plácido Domingo announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 79-year-old opera singer’s illness comes after his own glittering career had recently been stained by sexual misconduct revelations.
The Spaniard said in a post on his personal Facebook account that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.”
The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.
“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he said.
Last year, multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while he held management positions at Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera in stories published by The Associated Press.
23 inmates dead after prison riot breaks out
BOGOTA, Colombia — A deadly riot broke out in a prison in Colombia’s capital, leaving 23 inmates dead, authorities said Sunday, as tensions rise over the spread of the coronavirus in one of the most vulnerable locations: crowded, poorly kept penitentiaries.
Justice Minister Margarita Cabello described the events at the La Modelo prison in Bogota as an attempted prison escape, but advocates for inmates said officials had cracked down on inmates staging a peaceful protest over conditions they feared would exacerbate infections with the virus.
“Today is a sad and painful day for the country,” Cabello said.
The conflict at La Modelo, which houses both suspects and convicts of crimes ranging from burglary to drug trafficking, began late Saturday evening. Inmates shared videos online showing people outside their cells, yelling as shots rang out in the distance.
“They have us abandoned here!” one inmate exclaimed. “They have us like dogs.”
On Sunday, evidence of the violence was still visible: The body of one man lay face-up on a roof, dressed in bright blue shorts, white sneakers and a bloody gray sweatshirt. Family members, many wearing protective masks, gathered outside, clamoring for information.
“We’re desperate because we don’t know anything,” one woman cried.
Wire Reports
