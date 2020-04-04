HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tens of thousands of medical workers across the United States are suddenly out of work as operating rooms and doctor’s offices go dark, casualties of urgent calls to prioritize coronavirus patients at overwhelmed hospitals and of the economic waves the crisis is churning.
Even as hospitals scrounge for professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, others are on the sidelines as elective procedures, diagnostics and appointments are canceled or postponed.
For instance, many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, even though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response because they can help intubate patients and manage them on ventilators.
Big-city physician and specialist groups, tiny independent hospitals from Oregon to Connecticut, and big multistate hospital systems such as Steward Health Care are seeing big dropoffs in revenue and laying off or furloughing hundreds of workers.
A tally of out-of-work medical professionals is elusive, since the coronavirus began taking a devastating toll on jobs only in mid-March. Many institutions have said nothing publicly, quietly making cutbacks, and the monthly jobs report issued Friday by the federal government showed 42,000 job losses in health care — just a small indication of what’s to come, because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit.
Canada won’t retaliate against U.S. over masks
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that Canada won’t bring retaliatory or punitive measures against the United States after the Trump administration announced it would prevent the export of N95 protective masks.
President Trump said he would block shipments of the masks from the United States to ensure they are available in the U.S. for use during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need the masks. We don’t want any other people getting it,” Trump said.
Trudeau said Canadian officials are having constructive conversations with U.S. authorities, and he planned to speak to Trump in the coming days.
Cruise ship with virus patients docks in Fla.ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida.
Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said the Coral Princess ship is docking in Miami.
As of Thursday, Kamali said seven passengers and five crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Anyone in need of hospitalization will disembark first, the cruise line.
