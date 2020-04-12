MAYODAN — A Bojangles’ employee here has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the fast food restaurant to close temporarily for a deep cleaning by a professional sanitation service, company officials announced Wednesday morning in a news release.
The infected employee last worked at the fried chicken franchise at 6820 N.C. 135 on March 31, the release explained.
But Bojangles’ officials did not include information about when the employee was tested for the coronavirus, the date on which Bojangles’ learned of the positive test result, the employee’s exact duties or the precise time the restaurant closed in response.
Like restaurants across the state, the Bojangles’ had closed its dining room to comply with state social distancing restrictions and had only offered drive-thru service since March 19.
Bojangles’ leadership notified all Mayodan store employees of their coworker’s diagnosis and directed them to self-quarantine, per federal and state health guidelines, the release said. However, it is not clear whether other employees were tested for COVID-19, as well.
The restaurant will reopen soon, a franchise spokesman said in the release, noting the company will pay staffers during the closing.
“The health and safety of our employees and guests are our top priorities, and we are thinking of our team member during their recovery,” said Brian Little, senior director for corporate communications for Bojangles’. “Our Safety and Quality Assurance teams have been preparing for weeks as we watched this health crisis evolve, so we were ready to take immediate action when this situation presented itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.