Warning signs

Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion or inability to arouse
Bluish lips or face
Get medical attention immediately for these symptoms. Alert 911 and the dispatched providers that the patient has or may have COVID-19. Contact your medical provider to get guidance on other severe or worrying symptoms. Call ahead before going to the doctor or emergency room, as special guidelines may be in place to protect others.
