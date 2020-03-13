Name: Vita Alligood
What I do: I am the executive director for Yokefellow Prison Ministry, which recruits and trains volunteers statewide to “yoke together” with inmates and returning citizens (those transitioning from prison to society) by listening, sharing, and encouraging through small-group support. I also mentor women in recovery through Tabitha Ministry (in Summerfield), a one-year residential program providing free housing and other forms of support to hurting women, such as those transitioning from prison, drug or alcohol addiction, homelessness, prostitution and other traumatizing backgrounds. In addition, I am an active member of Guilford College United Methodist Church, where I lead small groups, applying the discipleship principles I learned through earning a master of arts in Christian Ministry through Liberty University. I also have a law degree from Duke University.
Why I do what I do: I come from a background of trauma, and a large number of inmates and returning citizens as well as those recovering from addiction have also experienced trauma. I support volunteers who minister to this population in my “day job” at Yokefellow Prison Ministry and then volunteer “after hours” with a similar population through Tabitha Ministry. Both on and off the clock, I am drawn to helping “the least of these” (Matthew 25:40) because I once believed that I was a lost cause myself. I am so grateful that someone believed in me. Now it’s my turn to believe in others.
My proudest achievement: Recovering from childhood trauma. I was severely abused as a child and was told by the mental health community that someone with my background must be realistic about the limitations of the healing process. I guess God didn’t get the memo because I am more joyful and at peace today than most people who have not endured severe trauma. I now metaphorically show trauma victims my scars to encourage them to never give up. The same God who healed me is capable of healing them, too.
My real-life hero: Both Yokefellow’s President David Morton and Vice President Leon Morrow are my real-life heroes. David served as a federal prison chaplain for a number of years and developed a nationwide mentoring program for returning citizens. Leon served as a superintendent (warden) of a prison as well as a prison psychologist. Both David and Leon have compassionate hearts for those who have been incarcerated without allowing their compassion to blind them to the realities of those they serve. I continue to learn from them, which enhances my ability to serve this population.
If I could have one superpower, it would be: The ability to help other people see the person behind the label. A label such as ex-offender or ex-addict tells the world where someone has been, not who he or she is.
