The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, tiredness and shortness of breath. Other symptoms can include aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea and loss of smell.

* Take over-the-counter medicine for symptoms.

* Drink lots of fluids to stay hydrated.

* According to the CDC, symptoms for most people last a few days to about a week, though for some they may last longer.

Ending quarantine

The CDC recommends that people who have self-isolated can go outside the home if all the following conditions are met:

* IF NO TEST CAN BE ADMINISTERED TO DETERMINE IF THEY ARE STILL CONTAGIOUS:

They have had no fever for at least 72 hours without using medicine that reduces fever AND other symptoms have improved AND at least seven days have passed since their symptoms first appeared

* IF THEY CAN GET A TEST TO DETERMINE IF THEY ARE STILL CONTAGIOUS:

They no longer have a fever without using medicine that reduces fever AND other symptoms have improved AND they received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart.

