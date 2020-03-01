SEATTLE — The coronavirus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, a preliminary finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the state that’s also home to the nation’s first confirmed infection and now the first death, researchers said Sunday after analyzing genetic samples of the pathogens.
State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Washington state. Authorities in the Seattle area said two more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, both men in their 60s who were in critical condition. Those cases brought the numbers to six in Seattle.
A man in his 50s died in Washington on Saturday and health officials said 50 more people in a nursing facility in Kirkland, Wash., are sick and being tested for the virus.
Elsewhere, authorities announced Sunday a third case in Illinois and Rhode Island’s first case as worried Americans swarmed stores to stock up on basic goods such as bottled water, canned foods and toilet paper. The hospitalized patient in Rhode Island is a man in his 40s who had traveled to Italy in February.
As the fallout continued, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar sought to reassure the American public that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for COVID-19. Both said during a round of TV talk show appearances Sunday that thousands more testing kits had been distributed to state and local officials, with thousands more to come.
“They should know we have the best public health system in the world looking out for them,” Azar said, adding that additional cases will be reported and the overall risk to Americans is low.
Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks — a finding that, if true, could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases.
