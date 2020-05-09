Stephanie Chukwuemeka: 'I felt as though my whole birth plan had been stolen from me by this virus '

It seemed like such a normal day.
On the morning of Feb. 29, Stephanie Chukwuemeka, her husband Dennis and their three children got ready and went to a pre-K interview for daughter Kayelan, 4. But throughout the interview, Stephanie kept feeling the same strange sensation that she had felt at 4 a.m. that morning.
As a labor and delivery nurse, she thought she knew what was happening, but 30 weeks into her pregnancy, it was not a welcome feeling.
“I thought that my water might have broken, but my nurse brain was fighting my mom brain,” she says. “As a mama, I kept thinking, 'This can’t be my water, I would be having contractions or something.’ “
Still, after the interview, she asked Dennis to drop her off at Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center, where she also works.
“I told Dennis, ‘It’s probably nothing; I should be in and out. Go get lunch, and I will call you to pick me up.’ “
That was the last time she’d see the outside world for six weeks.
Her “nurse’s brain" was right: Chukwuemeka’s water had broken, and she was hospitalized right away to keep an infection from harming the baby. She remained at Cone Hospital for the weeks leading up to the delivery of son Mayer Anozie Chukwuemeka on March 24, and then, she remained another two weeks while 5 pound, 5 ounce Mayer gained weight and maturity in the neonatal intensive care unit.
When mother and baby left the hospital on April 7 – with Mayer in excellent health — they emerged into a totally different world.
“It was weird, going into the hospital on such a normal day, and then coming out to find that the virus has totally changed everything,” she says. “In the hospital, every time I talked about the virus with my husband or friends or family, I’d say, ‘This isn’t real, right?’ because it seemed like a really bad sci-fi movie. They would describe what was going on, and my questions didn’t even sound real coming out of my mouth.”
While the outside world sheltered in place and home schooled, Chukwuemeka waited in the hospital, concentrating on protecting the growing baby. Dennis came to visit when he could, but without family in town, spent much of his time at home as a full-time dad.
Chukwuemeka’s three other children, ages 5, 4 and 2, couldn’t come into the hospital, so for the first weeks, she would go out to see them.
“We would play outside with sidewalk chalk,” she says. “We’d write notes by the employees’ entrance that said things like ‘Have a good shift,’ or ‘Have a good day.’ “
As the weeks went by, COVID-19’s effects found a way in to the hospital’s protective bubble.
Already limited because of flu season, visitor restrictions tightened even further in response to the virus. At first, church family and friends could visit after signing in and having their temperature checked. But as time went on, visitors were restricted to just two people per patient.
With Dennis at home with the children, Stephanie was often by herself. Dennis was present for the birth, but NICU rules allowed only one visitor at the newborn’s bedside. That “visitor” was Stephanie.
“That was the hardest thing for me, because I had already been in the hospital, mostly by myself, for four weeks. Then, I had a baby, which is stressful in itself, but my baby was in the NICU, so I was dealing with that, too. My support person couldn’t be there. I felt so isolated.”
The small things that she could control, Chukwuemeka says, became huge victories in the uncertain environment. Nurses in the NICU and the high-risk unit, where she was before Mayer’s birth, helped get her through.
“I felt as though my whole birth plan had been stolen from me by this virus — as though someone else just took it and rewrote it,” she says. “It helped that I had some amazing nurses and a speech therapist who really supported me and advocated for me, and really tried to make sure that everyone knew what I wanted to do.”
One particularly important aspect of Chukwuemeka’s plan was breast feeding Mayer. Because bottled milk is easier to quantify, the NICU preferred that method. But Chukwuemela was adamant about keeping this part of her original plan.
“I was that stubborn mom,” she says. “But the nurses supported me, and Mayer left the hospital without ever having had a bottle. That was such a blessing and an accomplishment to me."
Small wins, she said, "meant way more than they might have meant before.”
Since coming home, life has been a whirlwind. Instead of being in day care, the other Chukwuemela children are at home, needing care and homeschooling. Husband Dennis will have to return to work soon, and she, too, will return to work.
“As a nurse, I’ll have to worry about bringing home something that could hurt my family, and especially Mayer,” she says. “In my job, I’m usually very touchy-feely, rubbing laboring moms’ backs and talking to them while they’re in labor. Now, I’ll have to walk into my patients’ rooms with masks and gowns and face shields. If I were that patient, delivering in a mask to other masked people, it would freak me out.
“As much as I love my job, it’s difficult for me to go right now.”
In spite of everything, Chukwuemeka says, her greatest blessing is a healthy Mayer.
“His middle name (Anozie) is Nigerian, and it means “God has settled us well,’" Chukwuemela says. “Even now, I trust that’s the case. What a crazy world to be born into, but what a blessing.”
