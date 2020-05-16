At this difficult time, I believe that it is our responsibility to give to each other hope. Hope for health, love and recovery. Hope for a better tomorrow, a tomorrow where we can once again gather as a community of faith to learn, act, share, sing and pray.
Reach out to someone today in some way! Give them the gift of hope!
— Fred Guttman, rabbi of Temple Emanuel
