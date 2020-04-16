Other things to know
Masks are mostly to protect other people by reducing the chance an infected wearer can spread virus droplets by sneezing or coughing, even before they show other symptoms. However, masks can provide some protection for an uninfected wearer, depending on effectiveness.
Segal recommends using a design with ties over elastic loops, because ties can provide a tighter and more customizable fit. It can also be difficult to find elastic, and elastic can break down with repeated washings.
A well-fitting mask is likely to feel a bit uncomfortable and stuffy when wearing it. Wearing a mask “takes some getting used to” even for medical professionals, Segal said. You could try wearing a mask in your house first to get adjusted to it.
Don’t touch your face after positioning the mask, and don’t adjust the mask while you’re out. This could spread any virus particles that get on the mask.
It’s important to be able to breathe through the mask, and very thick fabric or HEPA vacuum bags could make that difficult. If a person can’t breathe through the mask, they’re likely either to ditch the mask or to breathe around the sides of it, Segal said, defeating the purpose of wearing a mask.
Some vacuum bags and filter materials contain fiberglass threads, which could be dangerous to inhale.
Some mask designs utilize a pocket for a replaceable filter. The Baptist study didn’t find that a filter added much more effectiveness to already good designs, but Segal said that some places have had success with them, so they are an option.
Even if a mask’s material isn’t the best, something is generally better than nothing when it comes to covering your face.
