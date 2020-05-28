CHAPEL HILL — Meatpacking plants are breeding grounds for COVID-19 among workers, according to a new study.
Plant employees typically stand shoulder-to-shoulder on their feet for hours at a time, shoving and cutting carcasses. The work causes them to breathe heavily, and if they have COVID-19, they are spreading virus into the air.
That’s according to research Lisa Gralinski, an assistant professor at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.
Gralinski, who has studied coronaviruses since 2008, said these processing facilities house a combination of risk factors.
“The virus gets into a meat plant and that can turn disastrous,” Gralinski said. “The cold air is going to be very conducive to keeping the virus viable for longer, so it’s just kind of a bad situation — and unfortunately if we look at the demographics of who tends to be employed in these facilities, they might not have the best access to health care.”
Workers then go home and into their communities, giving the virus a firm foothold.
A survey by journalists from seven newsrooms across the state showed local health departments are tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at meat-processing facilities and reporting that information to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
But officials at those plants aren’t telling the public where those outbreaks occur.
Without that oversight, and the reporting requirements that come with it, N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said she’s concerned about companies willing to come forward.
